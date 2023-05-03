Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,901. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $620.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

