Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

