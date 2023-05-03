Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 803 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

