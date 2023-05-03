Canaccord Genuity Group Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock traded down C$0.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,009. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.113867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

