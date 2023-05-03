Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

