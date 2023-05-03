Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.83. Camping World shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 592,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Camping World Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $9,267,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

