Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%.

Calyxt Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

