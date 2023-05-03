Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%.

Calyxt Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also

