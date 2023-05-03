Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPZ traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.12. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,246. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

