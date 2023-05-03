Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,454. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.