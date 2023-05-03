Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 297,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,325. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

