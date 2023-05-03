Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 631,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.51. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

