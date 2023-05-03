Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Caesarstone had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Down 1.7 %

CSTE stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.51. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

CSTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.