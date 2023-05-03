Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Cadre has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadre by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

