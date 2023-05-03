Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $20,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.12, for a total value of $21,012.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total value of $19,694.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,444. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

