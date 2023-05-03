Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,897 shares of company stock worth $63,087,928. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

