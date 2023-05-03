CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 650,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $308.68. 203,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,396. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $319.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

