CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $18.40 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $18.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.32. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share.

Get CACI International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $308.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.66. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 342,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CACI International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.