Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

