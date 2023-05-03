Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $235.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

BURL stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.21. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

