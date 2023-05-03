Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,262.01

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,262.01 ($28.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,610 ($32.61). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,591 ($32.37), with a volume of 795,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.49) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.05) to GBX 2,360 ($29.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.84).

Burberry Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,482.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,266.95. The company has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

