Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. 6,622,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,892. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after acquiring an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

