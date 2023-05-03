BTIG Research Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 2,352,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.