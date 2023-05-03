BTIG Research Boosts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. 17,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $497,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 511.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

