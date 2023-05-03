Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.66

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.66 and traded as high as C$42.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$41.92, with a volume of 83,518 shares traded.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.68.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -223.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 3,391 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.45 per share, with a total value of C$99,864.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

