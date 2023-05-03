Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 779,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.