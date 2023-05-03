Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $43.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

