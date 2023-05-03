Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BBU opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading

