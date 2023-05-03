Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314,202 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 87,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,662. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

