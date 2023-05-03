Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.