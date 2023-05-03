Brokers Offer Predictions for Vale S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vale by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

