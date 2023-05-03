Brokers Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %
ICPT stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
