Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target at $144.00

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSRLF shares. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

