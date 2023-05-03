Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

