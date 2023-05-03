Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.
Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
