Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

