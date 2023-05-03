Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

