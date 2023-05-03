Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

