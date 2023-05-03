Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.40

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 7355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTVCY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 960 ($11.99) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.25) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Britvic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

