Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

