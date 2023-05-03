Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
