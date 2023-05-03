Brett Fairclough Sells 50,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VIRT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 1,119,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

