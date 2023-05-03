Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $65.01 million and $532,156.55 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

