BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,167,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.95) to GBX 660 ($8.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.