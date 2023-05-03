Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.30

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.16) to €34.50 ($37.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

