Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.30

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.16) to €34.50 ($37.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
Bouygues Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).
See Also
