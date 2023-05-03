Boston Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

BXP opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

