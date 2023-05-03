Boston Partners Trims Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491,433 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Partners owned about 5.35% of Everest Re Group worth $694,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

RE traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $378.20. 114,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,508. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

