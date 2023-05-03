Boston Partners Sells 829,257 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829,257 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.02% of Eaton worth $639,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 752,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,113. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.