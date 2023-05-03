Boston Partners Sells 65,524 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,524 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of McKesson worth $367,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $358.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,642. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

