Boston Partners Sells 20,774 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.01% of Leidos worth $432,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 766,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,831. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

