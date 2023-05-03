Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.34% of Mohawk Industries worth $348,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 121,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

