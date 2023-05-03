Boston Partners Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.23% of Dover worth $615,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.66. 265,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

