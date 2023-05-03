Boston Partners Purchases 84,047 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.49% of KeyCorp worth $566,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KEY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,685,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.